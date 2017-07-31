BRIEF-Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

July 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia® (denosumab) in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

* Amgen Inc - ‍Submission of a supplemental biologics license application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Prolia​

* Amgen - Results from phase 3 study in SBLA submission showed treatment with Prolia for 12 months led to statistically significant greater gains in BMD

* Amgen- ‍SBLA based on a phase 3 study evaluating safety and efficacy of Prolia compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment​

* Amgen Inc - Adverse events and serious adverse events (SAES) were similar across treatment groups and consistent with known safety profile of Prolia