5 days ago
BRIEF-Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis
July 31, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia® (denosumab) in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

* Amgen Inc - ‍Submission of a supplemental biologics license application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Prolia​

* Amgen - Results from phase 3 study in SBLA submission showed treatment with Prolia for 12 months led to statistically significant greater gains in BMD

* Amgen- ‍SBLA based on a phase 3 study evaluating safety and efficacy of Prolia compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment​

* Amgen Inc - Adverse events and serious adverse events (SAES) were similar across treatment groups and consistent with known safety profile of Prolia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

