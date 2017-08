BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock

July 12 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced it has commenced a $225 million underwritten public offering of its common stock​

* Amicus Therapeutics - expects to use net proceeds of offering for investment in U.S. and international commercial infrastructure for Migalastat HCL

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - also expects to use net proceeds of offering for investment in manufacturing capabilities for ATB200 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: