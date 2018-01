BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Expects 2018 Net Cash Spend Of $230 Mln To $260 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2018 STRATEGIC OUTLOOK AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS SEES GALAFOLD FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MILLION TO $85 MILLION

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED ABOUT $359 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND OF BETWEEN $230 MILLION AND $260 MILLION

* CURRENT CASH POSITION IS ANTICIPATED TO FUND ONGOING OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST SECOND HALF OF 2019

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $88.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S