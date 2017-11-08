FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.69
November 8, 2017 / 2:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* Amicus therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates

* Q3 loss per share $0.69

* Q3 revenue $10.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.5 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - ‍reiterated full-year 2017 financial guidance​

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - ‍current cash position anticipated to fund ongoing operations into at least H2 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

