Aug 11 (Reuters) - Amira Nature Foods Ltd

* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces leadership changes

* Amira Nature Foods Ltd - ‍announces Bruce C. Wacha and Nathalie Dauriac as directors and Varun Sethi as its new chief financial officer​

