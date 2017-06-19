FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors and the youth speak out 72-years after A-bomb
World
Survivors and the youth speak out 72-years after A-bomb
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc:

* Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* Has issued a notice for redemption of $200 million of outstanding $400 million of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* Amkor Technology Inc - expects to record a one-time charge in q3 of 2017 of approximately $4.4 million for early extinguishment of debt

* Amkor Technology - redemption price will be 101.656% of principal amount of notes, or $1,016.56 per $1,000.00 principal amount thereof, paid in cash

* Amkor Technology Inc- company plans to fund redemption of notes with cash on hand

* It is estimated that redemption would result in potential annualized interest savings of approximately $13.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.