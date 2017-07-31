FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Amkor Technology reports qtrly earnings per share $0.48
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Amkor Technology reports qtrly earnings per share $0.48

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc

* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the second quarter 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion

* Amkor Technology Inc - sees ‍Q3 net income of $24 million to $64 million, or $0.10 to $0.27 per share​

* Amkor Technology Inc - sees Q3 ‍net sales of $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion, up 5% to 13% from prior quarter​

* Qtrly ‍full year capital expenditures of around $525 million, up $25 million from previous forecast​

* Qtrly net sales $ 989 million versus. $ 914 million last quarter

* Sees Q3 gross margin of 17% to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.