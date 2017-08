June 27 (Reuters) - AMOEBA SA:

* AMOEBA AND VISCUS BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCE COMMON PROGRAM TO TREAT MULTI-RESISTANT BACTERIA ‍​

* SAYS PROGRAM IS FOR MULTI-RESISTANT BACTERIA ‍​IN HUMAN WOUNDS

* PROJECT TARGETS THE UNITED STATES MARKET AS A FIRST INSTANCE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)