Feb 8 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ ‍18.36​ BILLION VERSUS $14.80 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT $‍848​ MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $344 MILLION

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF ‍14.50​ CENTS PER SHARE

* CO TARGETING EARNINGS OF AROUND $50 MILLION PER ANNUM FROM CHINA BUSINESSES WITHIN FIVE YEARS​