BRIEF-Amphastar Announces Approval For Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension, USP

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPHASTAR ANNOUNCES APPROVAL FOR MEDROXYPROGESTERONE ACETATE INJECTABLE SUSPENSION, USP

* SAYS AMPHASTAR ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING ITS PRODUCT IN Q1 OF 2018

* SAYS U.S. FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF 2 ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR MEDROXYPROGESTERONE ACETATE INJECTABLE SUSPENSION

* SAYS APPROVAL FOR MEDROXYPROGESTERONE ACETATE INJECTABLE SUSPENSION, USP 150 MG/ML, 1ML VIAL, & 1ML PREFILLED SYRINGE, RESPECTIVELY