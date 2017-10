Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ampio announces accepted publication of pooled Ampion™ clinical trial results in patients with severe osteoarthritis of the knee

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Ampion is in late-stage development to treat signs and symptoms of severe oak​

* Ampio - ‍based on FDA guidance, co recently completed enrollment in 12-week pivotal trial of Ampion, enrolled patients with severe oak (KL grade 4)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: