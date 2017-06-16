FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Amplefield enters agreement for additional subscription of shares in Citybuilders
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 16, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Amplefield enters agreement for additional subscription of shares in Citybuilders

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Amplefield Limited:

* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd

* Entered into share subscription agreement with Regional Connexion Limited And Citybuilders Pte Ltd

* Co will subscribe for 76.5 million new ordinary shares in cbs for a sum of S$15.3 million

* Proposed CBS subscription not expected to have material impact on EPS of group for current FY ending 30 Sept 2017

* Under the agreement, co will provide additional funding of S$15.0 million by way of a shareholder's loan to CBS

* CBS has undertaken to repay shareholder's loan of s$19.8mln extended by rcl within 18 months from completion of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

