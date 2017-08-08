BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 sales $101 million versus i/b/e/s view $99 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.43

* Sees fy 2017 sales $385 million to $400 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $402.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amplify snack brands inc - appointment of ben clarke to its board of directors, effective as of september 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: