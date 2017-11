Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Ampliphi Biosciences reports third quarter 2017 financial results and business highlights

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - ‍Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017 totaled $7.7 million

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - ‍Anticipates current financial resources will provide sufficient cash to fund operations until mid-2018​