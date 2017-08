June 14 (Reuters) - AMPLITER NV:

* SAYS AMPLITER NV COMPLETED PLACEMENT OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES IN AMPLIFON FOR 66 MILLION EUROS

* TIP HAS ALSO CONCLUDED THE SALE OF 3.5 MILLION AMPLIFON SHARES, OR 1.55 PERCENT OF CAPITAL, AT 12 EUROS EACH

* TIP WILL INVEST 50 MILLION EUROS IN AMPLITER, WHICH OWNS 44.95 PERCENT OF AMPLIFON'S SHARE CAPITAL AND 62.02 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)