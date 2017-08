July 26 (Reuters) - AMPLITUDE SURGICAL SAS:

* FY SALES EUR 93.3 MILLION (NOT EUR 93,337 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 80.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 SALES EUR 24.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION IN EXCESS OF EUR 40 MILLION AT END OF ITS 2016-17 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY SALES EUR 93.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 80.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2uZHoam Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)