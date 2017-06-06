BRIEF-AMRI to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR

June 6 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc
* AMRI signs definitive agreement to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR for $21.75 per share in cash
* Transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and equity financing
* Agreement was unanimously approved by AMRI's board of directors which has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of transaction
* There is no financing condition to obligations of equity sponsors to consummate transaction
* Carlyle and GTCR have received debt financing commitments to finance transaction