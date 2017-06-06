FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMRI to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-AMRI to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc

* AMRI signs definitive agreement to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR for $21.75 per share in cash

* Deal for ‍$21.75 per share in cash.​

* Transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and equity financing

* Agreement was unanimously approved by AMRI's board of directors which has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of transaction

* There is no financing condition to obligations of equity sponsors to consummate transaction​

* Carlyle and GTCR have received debt financing commitments to finance transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

