BRIEF-Ams Launches EUR 600 Mln 7-Yr Zero-Coupon Convertible Bond Placement

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ams AG:

* LAUNCHES EUR 600 MILLION 7-YEAR ZERO-COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND PLACEMENT

* BONDS WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 7 YEARS, WILL BE ISSUED BETWEEN 101.5% AND 107.0% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* BONDS WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW ORDINARY NO PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES FROM COMPANY‘S CONDITIONAL CAPITAL

* WILL BE OFFERED WITH A CONVERSION PREMIUM OF 45% ABOVE REFERENCE SHARE PRICE

* SHARES WILL REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 5.1% OF CURRENT OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)