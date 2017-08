BRIEF-AMS Q2 revenues at EUR 181.5 million

July 24 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* ‍REPORTS Q2 AND FIRST HALF 2017 RESULTS WITH REVENUES ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE DESPITE A NEGATIVE EUR/USD TREND​

* ‍INCREASES ITS REVENUE GROWTH TARGET FOR 2016-2019 TO MORE THAN 40% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) AND CONFIRMS ITS ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TARGET OF 30% FROM 2019 ONWARDS​

* ‍EXPECTS STRONG QUARTER-ON-QUARTER GROWTH WITH Q3 REVENUES OF EUR 260-290 MILLION ​

* ‍EXPECTS A RECORD SECOND HALF 2017 INCLUDING SUBSTANTIAL SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q4 AT AN EXPECTED GROWTH RATE COMPARABLE TO EXPECTED GROWTH RATE FROM Q2 TO Q3, BASED ON CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION​

* ‍Q2 GROUP REVENUES WERE EUR 181.5 MILLION, UP 22% SEQUENTIALLY COMPARED TO Q1 AND UP 37% FROM EUR 132.4 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTED RESULT FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) (EXCLUDING ACQUISITION-RELATED AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION COSTS) FOR Q2 WAS EUR 1.3 MILLION OR 1% OF REVENUES IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍NET RESULT FOR Q2 WAS A LOSS OF EUR 17.8 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF EUR 19.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* PLANS TO BUILD A VCSEL MANUFACTURING LINE IN SINGAPORE IN TWO STAGES AT A TOTAL EXPENSE OF AROUND EUR 100 MILLION OVER A PERIOD OF APPROXIMATELY 24 MONTHS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)