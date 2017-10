BRIEF-Ams Q3 group revenues up at EUR 262.6 mln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* ‍REPORTS SIGNIFICANT Q3 REVENUE GROWTH IN EXPECTED RANGE WITH ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN ABOVE EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍NEW INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE SERVICES COMPANY TO ACCELERATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT FOR AMS SENSOR SOLUTIONS​

* ‍Q3 GROUP REVENUES WERE EUR 262.6 MILLION, UP 79% FROM EUR 146.7 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER 2016​

* ‍ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, Q3 REVENUES WERE 87% HIGHER COMPARED TO Q3 LAST YEAR​

* SEES ‍Q4 REVENUES OF EUR 440-480 MILLION, TOGETHER WITH AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 26-29%​

* ‍Q3 ADJUSTED EBIT WAS EUR 34.8 MILLION, INCREASING FROM EUR 28.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2016​

* ‍NET RESULT FOR Q3 WAS EUR 20.2 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 55.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍HAS INITIATED FORMATION INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE SERVICES AND LICENSING COMPANY

* ‍STARTING FROM LOCATIONS IN EUROPE, COMPANY PLANS TO OPEN ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS IN US AND ASIA IN 2018​

* ‍HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 30% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY IN Q1 OF 2018 AT A PRE- AGREED VALUATION​

* ‍REITERATES REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTATION OF MORE THAN 40% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) FOR PERIOD 2016-2019

* ‍REITERATES ITS ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TARGET OF 30% FROM 2019 ONWARDS ​