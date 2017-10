Sept 25 (Reuters) - AMS AG

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF USD 350 MILLION 5-YEAR CONVERTIBLE BONDS​

* ‍BONDS WERE DETERMINED TO BEAR A COUPON OF 0.875% PER ANNUM​

* ‍INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF USD 106.91​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)