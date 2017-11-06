BRIEF-AMSC expands offshore wind business with South Korea based Doosan Heavy Industries

Nov 6 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp

* AMSC expands offshore wind business with South Korea based Doosan Heavy Industries

* American Superconductor - entered into agreement for 5.5 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine design with Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍under agreement, co is exclusive supplier of electrical control systems for doosan’s 5.5 MW offshore wind turbine​

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍agreement expands Doosan's offshore wind turbine product line of 3 MW turbines to include 5.5 MW turbines​