BRIEF-Amtech Q3 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech reports significantly higher revenue and earnings for Q3 fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $47.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amtech Systems Inc - at June 30, 2017, our total order backlog was $125.7 million, compared to total backlog of $87.4 million at March 31, 2017

* Amtech Systems Inc - company expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 to be in range of $45 to $48 million

* Amtech Systems Inc - gross margin for quarter ending September 30, 2017 is expected to be in mid to high 20 percent range