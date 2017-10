Oct 3 (Reuters) - AmTrust Financial Services Inc

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc natural catastrophe loss estimate

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍an initial estimate for net loss exposure for Q3 of 2017 catastrophe activity of between $40 million and $65 million​

* AmTrust-Most of estimated losses for Q3 were from hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, recent earthquake in Mexico related to contracts bound by co at Lloyd’s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: