6 days ago
BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million

* Amyris Inc - ‍second tranche of $50 million in a private placement days is being led by a $25-million investment from Koninklijke DSM N.V.​

* Amyris Inc - ‍remaining $25 million of $50 million private placement contributed by Vivo Capital, a healthcare investment firm​

* Amyris Inc - ‍following close of tranche, Vivo Capital will be granted an Amyris board seat and DSM gains an additional board seat​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

