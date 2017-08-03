BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million

* Amyris Inc - ‍second tranche of $50 million in a private placement days is being led by a $25-million investment from Koninklijke DSM N.V.​

* Amyris Inc - ‍remaining $25 million of $50 million private placement contributed by Vivo Capital, a healthcare investment firm​

* Amyris Inc - ‍following close of tranche, Vivo Capital will be granted an Amyris board seat and DSM gains an additional board seat​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: