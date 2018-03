March 1 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA MINING REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SEVEN MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ANACONDA MINING INC - PRODUCED 5,421 OZ OF GOLD FOR FOUR MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017‍​

* ANACONDA MINING INC - NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.01‍​ FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ANACONDA MINING INC - SOLD 4,786 GOLD OZ FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017