BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum announces $2.5 bln share-repurchase program

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko announces $2.5 billion share-repurchase program

* Expects 2018 capital program within cash flow​

* Says ‍authorization extends through end of 2018​

* In Delaware and DJ Basins, are on track to deliver combined projected exit rate of approximately 150,000 bopd in 2017

* Says in deepwater GOM, continues to expect average production rates approaching 130,000 bopd for 2017

* Will initially target $1 billion of share repurchases prior to year-end 2017​

* Reaffirm guidance co have previously provided for deepwater Gulf Of Mexico (GOM), DJ and Delaware Basin Assets​

* 2018 upstream investment plan anticipated to produce substantial free cash flow, assuming average oil price of $50 per barrel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: