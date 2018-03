BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum announces approval of Mozambique LNG development plan

March 5 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* ANADARKO ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF MOZAMBIQUE LNG DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM - ‍APPROVAL OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN CONTINUES ADVANCEMENT TOWARD FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION AS IT BUILDS UPON OTHER RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM-PROJECT WILL BE MOZAMBIQUE’S FIRST ONSHORE LNG DEVELOPMENT, INITIALLY CONSISTING OF 2 LNG TRAINS WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF 12.88 MTPA​

* ANADARKO - ‍GOLFINHO/ATUM PROJECT WILL ALSO SUPPLY INITIAL VOLUMES OF ABT 100 MILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS PER DAY FOR DOMESTIC USE IN MOZAMBIQUE.​