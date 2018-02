BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum CEO Says More Dividend Increases, Buybacks Likely

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SAYS WILL GENERATE ‘SIGNIFICANT CASH FLOW’ AT TODAY‘S OIL PRICE STRIP

* CEO DOES NOT EXPECT TO ‘MATERIALLY CHANGE’ INVESTMENT PLANS SHOULD OIL PRICES RISE HIGHER

* CEO SAYS TAKING A ‘CONSERVATIVE VIEW’ FOR WHEN ENCHILADA PLATFORM IN U.S. GULF OF MEXICO COMES BACK ONLINE

* SAYS HAS ‘DECADES OF HIGH QUALITY INVENTORY’ IN U.S. SHALE PORTFOLIO

* SAYS PLANS TO RUN 12 RIGS AND 9 FRACKING CREWS IN U.S. SHALE PORTFOLIO IN 2018

* SAYS MOZAMBIQUE LNG SHOULD DELIVER FIRST CARGO FIVE YEARS AFTER FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION

* SAYS EXPECTS U.S. GULF OF MEXICO PRODUCTION TO BE FLAT OVER NEXT 3 YEARS WITH FREE CASH FLOW EXCEEDING $4 BILLION AT $60 OIL PRICE

* SAYS ALGERIA AND GHANA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO DELIVER FREE CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN $1 BILLION AT $60 OIL PRICE

* CEO: ‘WE WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS’

* CEO SAYS WEDNESDAY‘S DIVIDEND INCREASE WAS ATTEMPT TO RETURN DIVIDEND YIELD TO PEER GROUP LEVELS

* CEO SAYS MARKET SHOULD EXPECT DIVIDEND INCREASES AND BUYBACKS MOVING FORWARD

* CEO SAYS DOESN'T SEE ADVANTAGE OF SPLITTING UP PORTFOLIO BETWEEN UNITED STATES, INTERNATIONAL