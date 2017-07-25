FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum plans to use cash stockpile on midstream projects
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum plans to use cash stockpile on midstream projects

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Al Walker says has earmarked $6 billion cash stockpile for midstream and related opportunities

* CEO says upstream projects should need to grow through cash flow

* Anadarko Petroleum says timing for final investment decision on Mozambique LNG project will be dictated by market conditions

* Anadarko Petroleum says oilfield service costs outside Delaware Basin are flat or down

* Anadarko Petroleum says has six fracking crews operating in Delaware Basin currently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.