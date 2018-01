Jan 12 (Reuters) - Anadolu Efes:

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME GROWTH UP AT 3.8 PERCENT YOY

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME UP AT 4.4 PERCENT TO 91.3 MHL VERSUS 87.5 MHL IN 2016

* Q4 INTERNATIONAL BEER CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME UP AT 13.7 PERCENT TO 3.3 MHL VERSUS 2.9 MHL YOY