Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ananda Development Pcl:

* ESTABLISHES JV CO, ASHTON ASOKE PHARAM 9 CO WITH INVESTORS ‍​WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 1.17 BILLION BAHT

* ESTABLISHES JV CO, IDEO Q VICTORY CO WITH INVESTORS ‍​WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 510 MILLION BAHT