March 5 (Reuters) - AnaptysBio Inc:

* ANAPTYSBIO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2018 PIPELINE MILESTONES

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* ‍EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH END OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: