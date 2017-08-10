FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports about 19 pct rise in Q2 revenue
August 10, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports about 19 pct rise in Q2 revenue

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AnaptysBio Inc-

* AnaptysBio announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides pipeline updates

* Q2 revenue $7.0 million versus $5.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AnaptysBio Inc - expects that it has sufficient capital to fund its operating plan through end of 2018​

* AnaptysBio Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $120.3 million as of june 30, 2017, compared to $51.2 million as of December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

