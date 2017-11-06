FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports positive ANB019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 9:57 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports positive ANB019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anaptysbio Inc

* Anaptysbio reports positive anb019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results

* Top-line data demonstrated favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic properties in study​

* ANB019 was well-tolerated by all subjects and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed to date in study​

* Plans to initiate phase 2 clinical trials of ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis, palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis patients in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
