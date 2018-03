March 8 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp:

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP - ‍ON MARCH 2, 2018, COMPANY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM SIX TO SEVEN DIRECTORS​

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP - ‍APPOINTED CLAUS VAN DER VELDEN, PHD TO BOARD​ Source text: (bit.ly/2HjOXLY) Further company coverage: