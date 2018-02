Feb 23 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT RECEIVES NOTICE FROM ANBANG INSURANCE SAYING THAT THE INSRUER AND ITS UNITS' OPERATIONS ARE STABLE, AND HAVE ABUNDANT CASH, SO THERE ARE NO IMMEDIATE PLANS TO CUT STAKE IN VANKE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HEOjKf Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)