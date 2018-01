Jan 5 (Reuters) - UFP Technologies Inc:

* ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 6.4% STAKE IN UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC AS OF DEC 27, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​

* ANCORA ADVISORS LLC SAYS PURCHASED UFP TECHNOLOGIES’ SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* ANCORA ADVISORS- INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH UFP TECHNOLOGIES BOARD ABOUT OPERATIONAL MATTERS,INCLUDING SALE OF CO OR CERTAIN BUSINESSES OR ASSETS Source text : bit.ly/2EcaVzb Further company coverage: