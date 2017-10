Aug 8 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics LP

* Qtrly total revenue $413 million versus $293 ‍​million; qtrly net earnings per limited partner unit $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $427.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Andeavor Logistics - expects to achieve run rate target of $525 million of annual net earnings Source text: (bit.ly/2vhgQRI) Further company coverage: