BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.25

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics Lp:

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS - REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE OF INVESTING $400 TO $500 MILLION IN DROP DOWNS​

* ALSO PLANS TO INVEST THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN DROP DOWN​

* HAS BEEN AWARDED TWO NEW CRUDE OIL GATHERING PROJECTS IN DELAWARE BASIN

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS- EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION, WITH NEW DELAWARE BASIN PROJECT COMPLETIONS ANTICIPATED LATE 2018 AND EARLY 2019

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS - NEW DELAWARE BASIN PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUAL NET EARNINGS OF $2 TO $3 MILLION AND $4 TO $5 MILLION OF EBITDA IN 2019

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS - PLANS TO BUILD AND OPERATE NORTH DAKOTA LOGISTICS HUB TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS FOR INCREASING BAKKEN NGL PRODUCTION

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS - CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR NEW NGL LOGISTICS HUB TO BE $140 TO $150 MILLION, PARTIAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO BEGIN IN 2018

* NEW NGL LOGISTICS HUB IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUAL NET EARNINGS OF $15 TO $19 MILLION AND $22 TO $26 MILLION OF ANNUAL EBITDA

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS - AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WAMSUTTER PIPELINE SYSTEM FROM PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE FOR $180 MILLION

* EXPECTS WAMSUTTER PIPELINE SYSTEM TO PROVIDE ANNUAL NET EARNINGS OF $8 MILLION TO $12 MILLION AND EBITDA OF $20 MILLION TO $24 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: