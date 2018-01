BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics Says Entered Amendment To Existing Third Amended & Restated Credit Agreement

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics Lp:

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO 1 TO EXISTING THIRD AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 29, 2016 - SEC FILING

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - ALSO ENTERED AMENDMENT NO 1 TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 29, 2016

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - AMENDMENTS AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $600 MILLION TO $1.1 BILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2EcWGtU) Further company coverage: