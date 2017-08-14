FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics to acquire Western Refining Logistics for total enterprise value of $1.8 bln, including net debt
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics to acquire Western Refining Logistics for total enterprise value of $1.8 bln, including net debt

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Andeavor announces merger of its MLPs and financial repositioning of Andeavor Logistics through IDR buy-in

* Western Refining Logistics - Andeavor Logistics to acquire co in unit-for-unit transaction for total enterprise value of $1.8 billion, including net debt

* Western Refining Logistics - upon deal closing Greg Goff to continue to serve as CEO and Steven Sterin as CFO of general partner of Andeavor Logistics‍​

* Western Refining Logistics - Andeavor Logistics will acquire wnrl in a unit-for-unit exchange (“merger”) at a blended exchange ratio of 0.4921

* Western Refining Logistics - WNRL unitholders will receive an exchange ratio of 0.5233 ANDX common units for each WNRL common unit held

* Western Refining Logistics Lp - deal expected to be accretive to Andeavor Logistics distributable cash flow by second half 2019‍​

* Western Refining Logistics - exchange ratio of 0.5233 is valued at $25.28 per wnrl common unit

* Western Refining Logistics says effective blended exchange ratio is valued at $23.77 per wnrl common unit

* Western Refining Logistics says additionally, Andeavor agreed to increase existing distribution waivers in 2017-2019 by $60 million to $160 million

* Western Refining Logistics Lp - Andeavor will own about 59% of Andeavor Logistics after deal closing

* Western Refining Logistics Lp - transactions have been approved by boards of directors of all 3 companies as well as conflicts committees of both MLPs‍​

* Western Refining Logistics Lp - transactions to generate about 93 million newly issued ANDX common units to Andeavor

* Western Refining Logistics Lp - the IDR buy-in is expected to take place immediately after the merger‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

