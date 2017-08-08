FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Andeavor Q2 earnings per share $0.31
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Andeavor Q2 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Andeavor

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Andeavor - ‍increased quarterly cash dividend by 7.3% to $0.59 per share - sec filing​

* Andeavor - ‍continue to progress discussions related to a potential merger with western refining logistics​

* Andeavor - ‍andeavor and andeavor logistics agreed to pursue a buy-in of idrs in exchange for units​

* Andeavor qtrly ‍total segment operating income $448 million versus $806 million ​

* Andeavor - ‍co remains confident in delivering an expected $350 to $425 million in annual run-rate synergies by june 2019 related to western deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

