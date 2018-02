Feb 7 (Reuters) - Andrew Peller Ltd:

* ANDREW PELLER LIMITED REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* ANDREW PELLER LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS $0.33 PER CLASS A SHARE

* ANDREW PELLER LTD QUARTERLY SALES $103.6 MILLION VERSUS $94.0 MILLION