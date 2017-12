Dec 22 (Reuters) - Anfield Resources Inc:

* ANFIELD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION

* ANFIELD RESOURCES INC - ANFIELD WILL BE CONSOLIDATING ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON A 10:1 BASIS.

* ANFIELD RESOURCES INC - WILL BE CHANGING ITS NAME TO “ANFIELD ENERGY INC” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: