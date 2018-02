Feb 7 (Reuters) - Angi Homeservices Inc:

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $223.2 MILLION, UP 80 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04, REVENUE VIEW $219.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES $85 MILLION OPERATING INCOME, $270 MILLION ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018, EXCLUDING COSTS, DEFERRED REVENUE WRITE-OFFS RELATED TO ANGIE’S LIST DEAL

* IN Q4, RECORDED TAX PROVISION OF $22.0 MILLION & $38.9 MILLION FOR GAAP & ADJUSTED NET INCOME, RESPECTIVELY Source text: bit.ly/2BNqG2c Further company coverage: