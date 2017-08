Aug 8 (Reuters) - ANGLER GAMING PLC:

* ‍Q2 REVENUE INCREASED BY 64.1% TO EUR 2,753,290 (EUR 1,677,473)​

* Q2 NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 115.9% TO EUR 809,809 (EUR 375,112) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)