Feb 15 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv:

* ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM TWO SERIES OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV - UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF TWO SERIES OF NOTES DUE 2019