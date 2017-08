July 20 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV NV:

* ANHEUSER-BUSCH PARTNERS WITH HIBALL ENERGY AND ALTA PALLA BRANDS

* ANNOUNCED ITS ACQUISITION OF HIBALL AS WELL AS ALTA PALLA

* A-B AND HIBALL EXPECT TO CLOSE THIS TRANSACTION IN Q3 OF THIS YEAR. TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)